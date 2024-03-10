Explosion Took Place During Transfer Of Explosives In Motorcycle: SSP Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi here Sunday said that the explosion on Nasirbagh Road was occurred during the transfer of explosives in a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and critically injuring another.
Talking to the media, the SSP said that the bomb disposal unit's (BDU) report has disclosed that the powerful explosion was ripped through an explosive-packed motorcycle, and declared that it was not a suicide blast.
He said that three persons were transporting the explosive material through a motorcycle detonated on Nasir Bagh Road with a loud sound.
The injured was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.
The BDU's report has revealed that the dead and injured are alleged terrorists and no citizen was harmed in the attack.
