Faisal Javed claims to be tax filer for more than 11 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said he was tax filer for more than 11 years.

In a tweet, he shared his tax details and said, "Geo reporting that I didn't pay tax in 2018 is ridiculous. Being a salaried person (tax deducted from salary) paid Rs35,909 in 2018."He said media ethics call for at least confirming before airing such news otherwise it just shows malice on the part.