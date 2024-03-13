Faisal Javed Indicted In Case Of Threatening A Journalist
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed in a case of threatening a journalist lodged at Bani Galla police station.
Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah heard the case on Wednesday.
The Defense Counsel, Sardar Masroof, sought some time to analyze the documents and urged to adjourn the proceedings without a hearing.
The court dismissed the plea of the defense counsel and imposed the indictment against the former senator, stating that March 13 was scheduled for the imposition of indictment.
The court sought the statements of witnesses on May 13 and adjourned the hearing.
