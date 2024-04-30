Fake Food inspector arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A fake food inspector has been apprehended by the Gujjar Khan police here on Tuesday.

The imposter had been identified as Nauman who was deceiving shopkeepers, posing as a inspector and robbing them.

A police spokesman stated that Nauman's arrest follows after thorough investigation.

A case has been filed against him, and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the efforts of the Gujjar Khan Police in capturing the accused.

He assured that Nauman will face the legal consequences with substantial evidence presented against him. Khokhar emphasized that such fraudulent activities will not be tolerated, and stringent actions will be taken against any individuals engaging in such acts, regardless of any affiliations.