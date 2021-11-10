UrduPoint.com

Famous Story Writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro Passes Away

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:26 AM

Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes away

Prominent story writer, Dramatist and former Director Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Shoukat Hussain Shoro passed away on Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Prominent story writer, Dramatist and former Director Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Shoukat Hussain Shoro passed away on Tuesday night. He was 74.

Shoukat Hussain Shoro was shifted to Dow University hospital, Karachi after being tested as COVID-19 positive last month.

According to the sources, Shoukat Shoro had recovered from coronavirus but due to post COVID complications he was shifted to a private hospital from Dow University hospital for further treatment.

He also served as Director of the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh and retired from the service in the year 2009 on attaining age of 60 years.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

9 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

9 minutes ago
 Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: ..

Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: Senator Walid Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financ ..

Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

2 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia for Directing ..

Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia for Directing Migrant Run on Border

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.