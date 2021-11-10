Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes away

Prominent story writer, Dramatist and former Director Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Shoukat Hussain Shoro passed away on Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Prominent story writer, Dramatist and former Director Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Shoukat Hussain Shoro passed away on Tuesday night. He was 74.

Shoukat Hussain Shoro was shifted to Dow University hospital, Karachi after being tested as COVID-19 positive last month.

According to the sources, Shoukat Shoro had recovered from coronavirus but due to post COVID complications he was shifted to a private hospital from Dow University hospital for further treatment.

He also served as Director of the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh and retired from the service in the year 2009 on attaining age of 60 years.