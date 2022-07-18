Fans to pay tribute to Nadeem on his 81st Birthday

Legendary actor Nadeem will be honored on his 81st birth anniversary here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Legendary actor Nadeem will be honored on his 81st birth anniversary here on Monday.

In this connection, a colourful programme will be organized by Malak Art promoters in Press club auditorium on 19 July (Tuesday).

Baig was born in Vijayawada in modern Andhra Pradesh which, in 1941,was part of Madras Presidency in British India.Nadeem Baig migrated to Dhaka, East Pakistan along with his family after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Nadeem finished his high school at Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam and attended some years of college at Government Islamia Science College,Karachi before he entered the Pakistani film industry.Nadeem's film career spans more than 50 years.

He started hiscareer in 1967 and appeared in his first film Chakori (1967) in a leading role with actress Shabana.

The film was produced and directed by Captain Ehtesham, who, in real life, became his father-in-law in 1968 when Nadeem married Farzana,Ehtesham's daughter.The film did well in both circuits of Pakistani film industry, West and East Pakistan.

He won a Nigar Award in the best actor's category for Chakori.

Nadeem's films include Nadan (1973), Anari, Pehchan (1975), Talash (1976), Aina (1977), Hum Dono (1980), Lajawab, Qurbani (1981), Sangdil (1982), and Dehleez (1983). He made a popular screen pairing withactress Shabnam with whom he acted in most of his films. Besidesacting, Nadeem has sung many songs for films.