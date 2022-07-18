UrduPoint.com

Fans To Pay Tribute To Nadeem On His 81st Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Fans to pay tribute to Nadeem on his 81st Birthday

Legendary actor Nadeem will be honored on his 81st birth anniversary here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Legendary actor Nadeem will be honored on his 81st birth anniversary here on Monday.

In this connection, a colourful programme will be organized by Malak Art promoters in Press club auditorium on 19 July (Tuesday).

Baig was born in Vijayawada in modern Andhra Pradesh which, in 1941,was part of Madras Presidency in British India.Nadeem Baig migrated to Dhaka, East Pakistan along with his family after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Nadeem finished his high school at Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam and attended some years of college at Government Islamia Science College,Karachi before he entered the Pakistani film industry.Nadeem's film career spans more than 50 years.

He started hiscareer in 1967 and appeared in his first film Chakori (1967) in a leading role with actress Shabana.

The film was produced and directed by Captain Ehtesham, who, in real life, became his father-in-law in 1968 when Nadeem married Farzana,Ehtesham's daughter.The film did well in both circuits of Pakistani film industry, West and East Pakistan.

He won a Nigar Award in the best actor's category for Chakori.

Nadeem's films include Nadan (1973), Anari, Pehchan (1975), Talash (1976), Aina (1977), Hum Dono (1980), Lajawab, Qurbani (1981), Sangdil (1982), and Dehleez (1983). He made a popular screen pairing withactress Shabnam with whom he acted in most of his films. Besidesacting, Nadeem has sung many songs for films.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Film And Movies Married Dhaka Vijayawada Independence Nadeem Baig Shabnam July Family Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

34 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Japan, South Korea Agree to Accelerate Resolution ..

Japan, South Korea Agree to Accelerate Resolution of Bilateral Issues - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 India reports 2nd Monkeypox case

India reports 2nd Monkeypox case

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report on coupl ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report on couple murder

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Accession Day to express resolve for conti ..

Kashmir Accession Day to express resolve for continued indigenous freedom strugg ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.