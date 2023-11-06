Farmer Day participants discuss better wheat production in Narowal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Under the auspices of the Department of Agriculture Extension Narowal, the Farmer Day was organised at Jaspal, Union Council Ikhlaspur, tehsil Shakargarh on Monday, and the participants discussed better wheat production.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, Assistant Director Agriculture Shakargarh Sarwar Raza Shah, Assistant Director Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu besides a large number of farmers participated in event.

Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, Sarwar Raza, Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu and other officers of the Department of Agriculture provided awareness about new varieties of wheat, suitable fertilizers and wheat cultivation in the month of November.

A practical model of wheat cultivation through super seeder was presented in paddy fields, which farmers appreciated and promised that instead of burning paddy fields, they would cultivate wheat with super seeder.