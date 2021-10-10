Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former president and prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy with the bereaved family.

He said late Sardar Sikandar, during his political career, had played a key role in raising voice for Kashmir cause and exposing atrocities on the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

His services would always be remembered, Farrukh added.