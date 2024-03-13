Faryal Talpur Grieves Death Of Saima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Central president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Deputy Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Saima Omar.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that the sudden death of Saima Omar has grieved all cadres of the party and added the services rendered by the deceased political activist would not be forgotten.
Faryal Talpur has expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for her family to bear the loss with fortitude.
APP/aqk
