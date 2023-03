Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Fauzia Waqar has taken oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment.

The development took place after completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.