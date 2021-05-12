Fawad greets farmers, Punjab govt over record wheat production

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday congratulated the farmers and government of Punjab on the highest production of 20 million metric tons of wheat in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday congratulated the farmers and government of Punjab on the highest production of 20 million metric tons of wheat in history.

The agricultural economy had grown by Rs1,100 billion and this historic development was made possible despite the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, he said in a statement.

"This development gives an idea of the potential of Pakistan's agricultural sector," Fawad remarked.