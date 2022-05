Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehamn on Saturday criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for using derogatory language against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz

Maulana Fazl, in a tweet, said Imran Khan had exposed himself before the nation. Theunparliamentary language uttered by him against Maryam Nawaz was in contravention of "our moral values", he added.