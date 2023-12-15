Open Menu

Fazl Ur Rehman Visits Late JUI Leader Qari Sher Afzal’s Family

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Fazl ur Rehman visits late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal’s family

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman arrived in Attock and paid a visit to the family of late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman arrived in Attock and paid a visit to the family of late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal Khan.

He offered condolences to the family members of his longtime friend Qari Sher Afzal, said a statement.

He said Afzal's sacrifices for JUI were unforgettable and the former Ameer of Karachi was among active leaders of the party. He offered Fateh for the departed soul.

