Fazl ur Rehman visits late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal’s family

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman arrived in Attock and paid a visit to the family of late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman arrived in Attock and paid a visit to the family of late JUI leader Qari Sher Afzal Khan.

He offered condolences to the family members of his longtime friend Qari Sher Afzal, said a statement.

He said Afzal's sacrifices for JUI were unforgettable and the former Ameer of Karachi was among active leaders of the party. He offered Fateh for the departed soul.