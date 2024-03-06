Open Menu

FBISE Launches Automated Public Service System To Facilitate Students

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

FBISE launches automated public service system to facilitate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), has launched a fully automated public service system to facilitate the students.

According to the details given by the federal board, this initiative offers important services to the students.

The students can benefit from the facilities including Online issuance of Migration/NOC certificate, result verification, and duplicate result card. This facility will also abolish the need for manual processes and provide applicants with a quick service delivery in three minutes. The system will soon expand and provide additional services like change of subjects, cancellation of results, and correction of session details.

This system allows users to directly process the application, requiring applicants to provide their registration number, year of examination, and postal address, so that they could get a direct link to access the services through WhatsApp or Email.

The FBISE sources informed that issued documents could be verified through the unique tracking ID or verification link system.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam, praised the efforts of Dr. Bashir Khan Yousafzai, Secretary Federal Board and IT team for developing the automated system to facilitate the students.

He emphasized the Board's commitment to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility in education admin.

The system empowers students and helps the education system by introducing advance-thinking initiatives that adhere to the highest standards of quality and services.

For more information about the system, the Secretary Federal Board can be contacted on the following number: 051 9269502.

