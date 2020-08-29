UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Declares Money Trail Provided By Justice Isa’s Wife As “unsatisfactory”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 03:43 PM

FBR declares money trail provided by Justice Isa’s wife as “unsatisfactory”

The FBR authorities say that Sarina Faez Isa, the wife of SC Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, could not buy properties in London by limited sources of income.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) declared money trail of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife as unsatisfactory on Saturday.

The FBR said that Sarina Faez Isa could not buy expensive London property by limited sources of income.

Sarina Faez Isa, however, expressed no-confidence in FBR, saying that they could make changes into her “returns”. She pointed out that many details of her property were not considered and evaluated by the FBR in its report.

“My 2243kanal land, income from Clifton’s property and the income from her job have not been considered by the FBR in recent evaluation of her assets,” the sources quoted her as saying.

Earlier, FBR authorities issued her four notices with directives to come up with money trails of her property in London.

FBR analyzed the money trail of her London flats. Sarina was responding to FBR with details about her assets and the money trail that how she bought those properties.

On August 21, Sarina was issued two notices under Section 122 and Section 111 and was directed to provide details of her property.

Earlier, Justice Isa’s wife while providing details of her assets in London raised question over tax records of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Anwar Mansoor Khan and others that whether they showed properties of their wives and children in their income tax papers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Law Minister Wife Job London Buy Money August FBR From

Recent Stories

Son of Bonduelle Founder Dead in Hit-And-Run Crash ..

27 minutes ago

9th Muharram Procession taken out at Sheenbagh Att ..

27 minutes ago

Ben Stokes’ father diagnosed with brain cancer

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University announces nine additional eng ..

35 minutes ago

No Decision Made to Relocate EAEU Summit to Russia ..

28 minutes ago

IRSA releases 580,600 cusecs water

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.