FBR declares money trail provided by Justice Isa’s wife as “unsatisfactory”

(@fidahassanain)

The FBR authorities say that Sarina Faez Isa, the wife of SC Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, could not buy properties in London by limited sources of income.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) declared money trail of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife as unsatisfactory on Saturday.

The FBR said that Sarina Faez Isa could not buy expensive London property by limited sources of income.

Sarina Faez Isa, however, expressed no-confidence in FBR, saying that they could make changes into her “returns”. She pointed out that many details of her property were not considered and evaluated by the FBR in its report.

“My 2243kanal land, income from Clifton’s property and the income from her job have not been considered by the FBR in recent evaluation of her assets,” the sources quoted her as saying.

Earlier, FBR authorities issued her four notices with directives to come up with money trails of her property in London.

FBR analyzed the money trail of her London flats. Sarina was responding to FBR with details about her assets and the money trail that how she bought those properties.

On August 21, Sarina was issued two notices under Section 122 and Section 111 and was directed to provide details of her property.

Earlier, Justice Isa’s wife while providing details of her assets in London raised question over tax records of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Anwar Mansoor Khan and others that whether they showed properties of their wives and children in their income tax papers.