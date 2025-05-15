FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures

The Pakistan Information Commission has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to disclose detailed information regarding its enforcement actions against illicit cigarette trade

The directive was issued in response to an appeal filed by a citizen under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

During the hearing, senior officials from FBR — including Syed Shabih Haider (Deputy Director), Zafar Iqbal (Second Secretary), Tariq Javed (Additional Director, I&I), and Obaid Ullah (Secretary, Customs) — appeared on behalf of the department.

The appellant had initially submitted an information request on September 6, 2024, addressed to the Secretary (Tax education), PR Wing, FBR Islamabad.

The request sought information on several key points: the number of actions taken by the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) against cigarette-related offenses since September 2019; the number of fake cigarette manufacturing companies banned since that date; the number of cases filed against cigarette manufacturers and smugglers along with copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in these cases; and the quantity of confiscated cigarettes since September 2019, including certified copies of rules, regulations, policies, and SROs that provide guidelines for the destruction or auctioning of such confiscated items.

FBR, upon receiving notice of the appeal, submitted a written response dated April 9, 2025, claiming that the information requested did not fall within the scope of Section 6 of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. Additionally, the department sought exemption from disclosure under Section 16(1)(b)(ii) of the Act.

The Commission emphasized that the information being sought is of significant public interest, and aligns with principles of economic growth, transparency, and good governance, as outlined in the preamble of the Act.

In light of the above findings, the Commission rejected FBR’s plea for exemption and allowed the appeal. Secretary (Compliance), who currently holds the role of Public Information Officer, has been directed to provide the requested information within ten days of receiving the order.