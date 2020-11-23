'FCCI standing committee formed for Jail Reforms, Baitul Maal, Zakat'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Tallat Mahmood on Monday said that Standing Committee of the chamber had been constituted for Jail Reforms, Baitul Maal and Zakat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Tallat Mahmood on Monday said that Standing Committee of the chamber had been constituted for Jail Reforms, Baitul Maal and Zakat.

He was addressing the first meeting of this Standing Committee presided over by Committee Chairman Syed Shafiq Hussain Shah.

Ch Tallat Mahmood said that businessmen and industrialists of Faisalabad were fully aware of their social corporate responsibilities. Therefore, various standing committees were being formed to provide maximum facilities to FCCI members as well as citizens, he added.

He said that Syed Shafiq Hussain Shah had been participating in social work from the very beginning. That was why he had been assigned the responsibility of this important standing committee for jail reforms, Baitul Maal and Zakat. Due to his contacts, he would also establish excellent links between FCCI and government agencies which would also benefit the common man, he added.

Ch. Tallat assured Shafiq Hussain Shah that elected FCCI officials would immediately implement his recommendations so that jails could be made a correctional center through reforms.

He said that efforts should be made to improve conditions of jail inmates and in this regard small industries should be set up there to keep the inmates busy as well as make them a part of national development. He asked Shafiq Shah to formulate a comprehensive strategy in this regard so that work could be started on it immediately.

Committee Chairman Syed Shafiq Hussain Shah welcomed the members attending the first meeting and said that one meeting of this standing committee would be required every month.

The meeting was specially attended by former President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan who was formally included in the standing committee.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, Syed Azhar Shah, Naseer Ahmed, Syed Mahmood Bootay Shah, Irfan Izad Rana, Muhammad Asif, Sikandar Hayat, Chaudhry Sanaullah, Mian Usman Riffat, Dr Iqbal Qamar and Rana Fayyaz.