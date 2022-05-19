FCCI to participate in Pak-Iran Business Expo

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will participate in three-day Pak-Iran Business Expo-2022 here from May 24 to 26, 2022

In a statement issued here, Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that the ultimate objective of this Expo is to promote barter trade between Pakistan and Iran.

He said that top Iranian firms from steel, food, pharma, chemical and carpet would display their products while Pakistani exporters could also showcase their quality products in it.

"It is an important opportunity for Pakistani industrialists to enhance their exportsto the neighboring country", he added.