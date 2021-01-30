FDA DG urges investors to build small housing units in FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is persuading investors through special incentive to construct small housing units in the FDA City to promote housing sector under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

This was stated by FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Sohail Khwaja while addressing a meeting with a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry in his office.

He said that the FDA had planned to construct 1,500 housing units in the FDA City under the public-private partnership for the purpose, and 570 kanals of land had been earmarked for the purpose.

He said that the FDA had planned constructing 3-marla and 5-marla housing units in the FDA City so that the cheap houses could be provided to people.

The FDA City is sprawling over 2,000 acres of land, where all basic amenities would be provided, he added.

He said that the FDA had increased its revenue from Rs 6 million to Rs 920 million within one year through various projects and the amount would be raised up to Rs 1 billion so that all development projects including the FDA City housing scheme could be completed without any delay.

The FCCI delegation comprised of Mian Zafar Iqbal, Sheikh Faisal, Sheikh Sarfraz while Director Estate Management-II FDA Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Project Director Habibur Rehman and others.