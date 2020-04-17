UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet Approves Ordinance For Construction Industry

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) The federal cabinet approved an Ordinance to provide incentives to the construction industry to provide work to the workers and daily wagers amid fight against Coronavirus here on Friday.

Under the new Ordinance, withholding tax has been exempted from all kinds of construction material and provision of services except for cement and steel. Howeve, fixed tax regime has been introduced for builders and developers.

The new ordinance has benefited the builders and developers as they can take 10 percent profit after paying taxes.

Tax been reduced by 90 percent for low cost houses to be constructed under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

The incentive package will be applicable for projects to be initiated before December 31, 2020, and for all the incomplete schemes which are ongoing.

According to the ordinance, it will be mandatory for developers and builders and to get their projects registered with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) through IRIS web portal.

Furthermore, one time exemption has been given on capital gain tax for the house measuring 500 square yards and flat of 4000 square yards. The government has also decreased advance tax on auction of properties to five percent from ten percent while sales tax on construction services in Islamabad has been brought to zero.

Exemption has also been given on capital value tax in Islamabad on the pattern of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces under the new law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the incentivized package for the construction industry earlier this month in order to increase employment opportunities in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

