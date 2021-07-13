Federal cabinet retains ban on TLP

(@fidahassanain)

The Cabinet has given approval to a report presented to it on the banned outfit by the committee tasked to review decision to blacklist the organization.

The decision, they said, was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Cabinet approved a report presented to it on the banned outfit by the committee tasked to review decision to blacklist the organization.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, said the government and Opposition were on the same page on several points related to the electoral reforms.

“We aim to make the elections transparent, and through the electronic voting machines, we will be able to achieve our goal," the information minister said.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Saudi Arabia's government decided to release 50 Pakistani prisoners and a special plan will fly from Pakistan to repatriate them, Fawad said.

“We are trying to bring back several of our imprisoned people — not involved in serious crimes — and the government is working to expedite this process,” he added.