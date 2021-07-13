UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Cabinet Retains Ban On TLP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:54 PM

Federal cabinet retains ban on TLP

The Cabinet has given approval to a report presented to it on the banned outfit by the committee tasked to review decision to blacklist the organization.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday retained ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The decision, they said, was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Cabinet approved a report presented to it on the banned outfit by the committee tasked to review decision to blacklist the organization.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, said the government and Opposition were on the same page on several points related to the electoral reforms.

“We aim to make the elections transparent, and through the electronic voting machines, we will be able to achieve our goal," the information minister said.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Saudi Arabia's government decided to release 50 Pakistani prisoners and a special plan will fly from Pakistan to repatriate them, Fawad said.

“We are trying to bring back several of our imprisoned people — not involved in serious crimes — and the government is working to expedite this process,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Information Minister Same Saudi Arabia From Government Cabinet Opposition Fawad Chaudhry TLP

Recent Stories

Saudi Hajj Ministry inspects pilgrims reception ce ..

3 minutes ago

59 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections reported in ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia issues first smart card for this year ..

3 minutes ago

Rain forecast for city

3 minutes ago

S.African govt official says 10 killed in Soweto l ..

3 minutes ago

Etisalat, du announce partnerships with MBRHE to p ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.