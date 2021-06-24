UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal-government Notifies Transfer, Posting Of ED Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Federal-government notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, a BS-21officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently posted as Deputy Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) under Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Capt (Rtd) Rommel Akram, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with immediate effect from 27-01-2021 and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 38 lives during last 24 in Pakista ..

37 seconds ago

Construction of Aladin Park and Pavilion end Club ..

7 minutes ago

CTD registers FIR against terrorists involved in L ..

28 minutes ago

Jazz secures Telecom sector’s largest credit fac ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 179.5 million

51 minutes ago

President of Togo awards &#039;Order of Mono&#039; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.