Federal-government notifies transfer, posting of ED officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, a BS-21officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently posted as Deputy Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) under Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Capt (Rtd) Rommel Akram, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with immediate effect from 27-01-2021 and until further orders.