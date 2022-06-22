FESCO Chief to hold e-court on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Katchery) on facebook page here on Friday (June 24, 2022).

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO Chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO Chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and FESCO Chief would issue on-spot orders for redressal of their issues, he added.