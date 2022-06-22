UrduPoint.com

FESCO Chief To Hold E-court On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

FESCO Chief to hold e-court on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Katchery) on facebook page here on Friday (June 24, 2022).

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO Chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO Chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and FESCO Chief would issue on-spot orders for redressal of their issues, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Facebook Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh June FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

23 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.