FESCO issues shutdown programme for Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Minara and Ahmad Nagar feeders emanating from 132-kV Bhowana grid station, Kutchehry Road and Sir Syed feeders originating from 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Ismaeel Road feeder emanating from 132-kV University grid station, Tariq Abad feeder originating from 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-kV Industrial Estate grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Town and Muslim Town feeders emanating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, Arkana and Buchiana feeders originating from 132-kV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-kV Sitiana grid station, Jewan Shah feeder originating from 132-kV Kamal Pur grid station, GIC feeder emanating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station, Nazim Abad, Liaquat Abad and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, al-Khaliq feeder emanating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Yasrab feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana Road grid station, Sain Wazeer Ali feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Khuda Yar feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station and Aslam Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala, Torianwala and Zafar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Usman Town, 7-JB, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, CTM, Ali Town, Sitara and Sargodha Spinning feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, GIC, Mujahid Abad, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala and Elyas Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Risala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (January 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from BL Indusrial, Nawaz Town, Ramdewali, Samana, FDA City, Noor Pur, Motorway City, Azhar Corporation, Jaguar, Rasool Pur, Kalash and Super feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Model Town, Ismaeel Road, new Civil Line, Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Krais Tex, Khayaban Garden and CTM-II feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Bagaywala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Crescent board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, FDA and Shafi Dyeing feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 4, 2022.