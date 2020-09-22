UrduPoint.com
Fesco Task Forces Nab 48 Power Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force have caught 48 power pilferers in Jhang circle and issued them detection bills of Rs. 6.4 million during current month.

Fesco teams also got registered cases against 20 other power consumers for stealing electricity, said a spokesperson here Tuesday.

He said that Fesco task force have checked a total 14,899 electric connections during door to door visits in current month in Jhang-I, II, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Sultan Bahu and Kamalia divisions.

