Fine Imposed On 24 Candidates Over Violation Of Election Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 09:23 PM

District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto has imposed a total fine of Rs.180,000 on 24 candidates over charges of sheer violation of election code of conduct

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto has imposed a total fine of Rs.180,000 on 24 candidates over charges of sheer violation of election code of conduct.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that the district administration is ensuring strict implementation on election code of conduct across the district.

In this connection, strict monitoring of the contesting candidates is also being carried out and violation of election code of conduct was observed in different Constituencies.

Therefore, District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto took serious notice and imposed a total fine of Rs.180,000 on 22 candidates including a fine of Rs.10,000 on each of Khalid Pervaiz Gill (PP-107), Jahanzaib Mohsin Khan (PP-107), Shamshair Haidar Watto (PP-102), Hafiz Muhammad Usman Qadri (PP-105), Rao Kashif Raheem Khan (PP-105), Rae Ahsan Khan Kharal (PP-106), Changaiz Ahmad Khan (NA-102), Muhammad Ismail (PP-116), Chaudhry Parvaiz Dhillon (PP-110), Javaid Niaz Manj (PP-107), Qasim Farooq (NA-99), Ali Sarfraz & Khiyal Kastro (NA-103, PP-118), Mian Rehman Maqbool & Khalil-ur-Rehman Bhutta (NA-95, PP-98) and Abbas Ahmad (PP-117).

Similarly, a fine of Rs.

5000 was imposed on each of Saif Ullah Gill (PP-107), Mehar Ata-ur-Rehman (PP-107), Rana Sultan Ali Khan (PP-107), Muhammad Akram Chaudhry (PP-101), Azhar Javaid Gujjar (PP-107), Sheikh Umair Ahmad (PP-107), Prof Rana Munawar Khan (PP-107) and Prof Rana Munawwar Khan (PP-106).

Meanwhile, the District Monitoring Officer also issued notices to 3 candidates in addition to warning to 6 others on violation of election code of conduct. Among them included Jaffar Ali Hocha (PP-102), Intizar Adil Taj (PP-112), Ali Akhtar Khan (PP-106), Sardar Sikandar Hayat Jatoi (PP-102), Rana Shoaib Idrees Khan (PP-99), Sardar Muzammal Sarwar Dogar (NA-101), Ajmal Hussain Babar & Sheikh Muhammad Mushtaq (PP-113, NA-101) and General (Retired) Muhammad Akram Sahi (NA-101).

The monitoring teams also removed 2900 panaflexes and oversized banners and posters from various parts of the district including Allied Hospital Road, PMC Chowk, Mall Road, Bilal Road, Station Chowk to Abdullah Pur Chowk, Canal Road, Batala Colony, Jhal Bridge, GTS Chowk, Commissioner Office Road, Sheikhupura Road, Madani Road Samanabad, Akbar Abad Chowk, Kotwali Road, Jhang Road, Mansoorabad, Sammundri Road, Jaranwala Road, Satiana Road, Novelty Bridge, Rajay Wala, spokesman added.

