Fine Imposed On 24 Candidates Over Violation Of Election Code Of Conduct
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 09:23 PM
District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto has imposed a total fine of Rs.180,000 on 24 candidates over charges of sheer violation of election code of conduct
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto has imposed a total fine of Rs.180,000 on 24 candidates over charges of sheer violation of election code of conduct.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that the district administration is ensuring strict implementation on election code of conduct across the district.
In this connection, strict monitoring of the contesting candidates is also being carried out and violation of election code of conduct was observed in different Constituencies.
Therefore, District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto took serious notice and imposed a total fine of Rs.180,000 on 22 candidates including a fine of Rs.10,000 on each of Khalid Pervaiz Gill (PP-107), Jahanzaib Mohsin Khan (PP-107), Shamshair Haidar Watto (PP-102), Hafiz Muhammad Usman Qadri (PP-105), Rao Kashif Raheem Khan (PP-105), Rae Ahsan Khan Kharal (PP-106), Changaiz Ahmad Khan (NA-102), Muhammad Ismail (PP-116), Chaudhry Parvaiz Dhillon (PP-110), Javaid Niaz Manj (PP-107), Qasim Farooq (NA-99), Ali Sarfraz & Khiyal Kastro (NA-103, PP-118), Mian Rehman Maqbool & Khalil-ur-Rehman Bhutta (NA-95, PP-98) and Abbas Ahmad (PP-117).
Similarly, a fine of Rs.
5000 was imposed on each of Saif Ullah Gill (PP-107), Mehar Ata-ur-Rehman (PP-107), Rana Sultan Ali Khan (PP-107), Muhammad Akram Chaudhry (PP-101), Azhar Javaid Gujjar (PP-107), Sheikh Umair Ahmad (PP-107), Prof Rana Munawar Khan (PP-107) and Prof Rana Munawwar Khan (PP-106).
Meanwhile, the District Monitoring Officer also issued notices to 3 candidates in addition to warning to 6 others on violation of election code of conduct. Among them included Jaffar Ali Hocha (PP-102), Intizar Adil Taj (PP-112), Ali Akhtar Khan (PP-106), Sardar Sikandar Hayat Jatoi (PP-102), Rana Shoaib Idrees Khan (PP-99), Sardar Muzammal Sarwar Dogar (NA-101), Ajmal Hussain Babar & Sheikh Muhammad Mushtaq (PP-113, NA-101) and General (Retired) Muhammad Akram Sahi (NA-101).
The monitoring teams also removed 2900 panaflexes and oversized banners and posters from various parts of the district including Allied Hospital Road, PMC Chowk, Mall Road, Bilal Road, Station Chowk to Abdullah Pur Chowk, Canal Road, Batala Colony, Jhal Bridge, GTS Chowk, Commissioner Office Road, Sheikhupura Road, Madani Road Samanabad, Akbar Abad Chowk, Kotwali Road, Jhang Road, Mansoorabad, Sammundri Road, Jaranwala Road, Satiana Road, Novelty Bridge, Rajay Wala, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Barley, powerhouse recommended by medical experts
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses development of techni ..
DIG reviews security plan for elections 2024
Only PPP can pull country from all economic crises :Asifa Bhutto
5656 police personnel to perform election duty at district Bannu
Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin
MS chairs meeting regarding general election arrangements
DMOs continue actions over code of conduct violations
Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization of educational institutions, h ..
SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 15
FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns relating to POS
Mushaal highlights India's role for regional instability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG reviews security plan for elections 20247 minutes ago
-
Only PPP can pull country from all economic crises :Asifa Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
5656 police personnel to perform election duty at district Bannu7 minutes ago
-
MS chairs meeting regarding general election arrangements26 minutes ago
-
DMOs continue actions over code of conduct violations26 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization of educational institutions, hospitals in Balochis ..26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal highlights India's role for regional instability26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor1 hour ago
-
Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election1 hour ago
-
LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Division1 hour ago
-
927,972 registered voters in district Abbottabad set to exercise democratic right1 hour ago
-
ECP regional office establishes 2,860 polling stations for 8 districts of Hazara division1 hour ago