Firdous Shamim Alleges ECP For Not Properly Scrutinizing Senate Candidates

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:14 PM

Firdous Shamim alleges ECP for not properly scrutinizing Senate candidates

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA- Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not properly scrutinize candidates for upcoming Senate elections particularly in Sindh

He expressed these views this while holding a press conference here at Insaf House.

He claimed that when they went to register their objections, these were not entertained.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi alleged that PPP candidate Khairul Nisa has not paid tax on her car Hilux since 2017. There is no record of the vehicle written in the papers by PPP candidate Shahadat Awan, and there is no vehicle in the name of Farooq H Naik.

Another PPP candidate, Jam Mehtab Dahar, has not paid his car tax since June 2012. Rakhsana Bibi also does not have any vehicle, he pointed out.

He said that they have decided to file a constitutional petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

'We will not let this matter end here. We will take this matter and the present evidence further.'He further said that an important issue is also related to by-elections that they have requested that all by-elections should be held on holidays.

He said that PPP won by-election under a conspiracy in Malir. He further said that their party leader's car was shot at and an FIR was registered against him.

