First Caravan Of Pakistani Motorcycle Tourists Receives Warm Welcome In Tajikistan

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:18 PM

First Caravan of Pakistani motorcycle tourists receives warm welcome in Tajikistan

The State Committee for Tourism Development, Tajikistan warmly welcomed the first caravan of Pakistani motorcycle tourists as part of their land journey across Central Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The State Committee for Tourism Development, Tajikistan warmly welcomed the first caravan of Pakistani motorcycle tourists as part of their land journey across Central Asia.

An official farewell ceremony for the group of 14 Pakistani motorcyclists was held in Islamabad prior to their departure.

Upon arrival in Tajikistan, the “Friendship Caravan” was introduced to the cultural and historical landmarks of the ancient city of Khujand, said a release issued here on Monday.

The guests had the opportunity to admire its rich heritage and traditions.

In Dushanbe, the Pakistani motorcyclists planted a symbolic “Tree of Friendship” on Dusti Square, next to the monument to

Shah Ismail Somoni. This gesture stands as a symbol of the strategic partnership and friendly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The program of the tour continues in Dushanbe, where the guests are exploring the capital’s historical, cultural, and tourism opportunities.

Following their stay in the capital, the caravan will continue its journey to the Childara and Darvaz regions.

The visit of the motorcycle caravan is receiving wide coverage on Tajik state television and media platforms, underscoring the importance of people-to-people exchanges and cultural diplomacy.

All events of this historic tour are jointly organized by the State Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan together with the executive authorities of the city of Dushanbe, the Khatlon, Sughd, and Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Regions.

