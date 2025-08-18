Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah Reviews City's Cleanliness, Drainage

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah made a detailed visit to Kohat Bazaar and surrounding areas during the recent rains.

He was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kohat Naseem Abbas Bangash, TMO Muhammad Waqas, officers of relevant institutions and representatives of the business community.

During the visit, he carefully reviewed the cleanliness situation, drainage, cleaning of drains and illegal encroachments in Kotal Plaza, Murgh Mandi, Old Lorry Stand, and other busy markets.

He issued instructions to the relevant departments and said that immediate action should be taken to resolve public problems and make the sanitation and drainage system effective.

The public and social circles and the business community thanked to Commissioner for self-assessing the problems of the city during the rains and directing timely measures.

He said that the presence and prompt response of the administration will help in resolving the problems faced by the public and improve urban facilities.

APP/azq/378

