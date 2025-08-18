ANF seizes 242 kg drugs, suppliers arrested in nationwide crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) continued its crackdown on drug traffickers with five operations across the country, arresting four drug suppliers including two women and seizing over 242 kilograms of narcotics worth more than Rs 24.3 crore.

At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, 4.3 kilograms of heroin concealed in clothing were recovered from a parcel bound for the UK.

In domestic operations, ANF seized 181 grams of cocaine from a Nigerian woman in Shams Colony, Islamabad.

During operation, ANF confiscated 162 kilograms of heroin hidden in bushes near Mouza Khamza in Loralai.

In another operation, ANF seized 6 kilograms of drugs from two drug pushers including a woman, on the Islamabad Expressway.

Meanwhile, ANF intercepted passenger bus near Jamshoro Toll Plaza and recovered 69.6 kilograms of drugs.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act.