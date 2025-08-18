Restoration Work Begins On Damaged Road In Soan Valley
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:18 PM
The road connecting Katwai to Khura was partially damaged due to four hours of continuous rainfall in the early hours of Monday in Soan Valley, Sakesar
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The road connecting Katwai to Khura was partially damaged due to four hours of continuous rainfall in the early hours of Monday in Soan Valley, Sakesar.
However, the district administration and Highway Department quickly sprang into action, initiating restoration work to ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow.
According to the Highway Department, the road is expected to be fully restored within a few hours, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.
The spokesperson for District Administration said here on Monday that the temporary disruption to traffic is expected to be short-lived, with efforts underway to restore normalcy as soon as possible.
He said that the swift action by the authorities aims to minimize the impact of the damage and ensure the safety of commuters.
Recent Stories
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Fede ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
Malaysian FM condoles loss of lives in northern Pakistan
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner5 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair5 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Federal Minister for Inf ..5 minutes ago
-
Malaysian FM condoles loss of lives in northern Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert amid cloudburst warnings, flood risks2 minutes ago
-
First Caravan of Pakistani motorcycle tourists receives warm welcome in Tajikistan2 minutes ago
-
Restoration work begins on damaged road in Soan Valley2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 242 kg drugs, suppliers arrested in nationwide crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, drainage8 minutes ago
-
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony8 minutes ago