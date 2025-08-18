Open Menu

Restoration Work Begins On Damaged Road In Soan Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:18 PM

The road connecting Katwai to Khura was partially damaged due to four hours of continuous rainfall in the early hours of Monday in Soan Valley, Sakesar

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The road connecting Katwai to Khura was partially damaged due to four hours of continuous rainfall in the early hours of Monday in Soan Valley, Sakesar.

However, the district administration and Highway Department quickly sprang into action, initiating restoration work to ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow.

According to the Highway Department, the road is expected to be fully restored within a few hours, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.

The spokesperson for District Administration said here on Monday that the temporary disruption to traffic is expected to be short-lived, with efforts underway to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

He said that the swift action by the authorities aims to minimize the impact of the damage and ensure the safety of commuters.

