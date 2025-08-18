Electronics Dealers Association Organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM
The Hyderabad Electronics Dealers Association organized a dignified ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s 78th independence day and “Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electronics Dealers Association organized a dignified ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s 78th independence day and “Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations.
Member of the National Assembly and Standing Committee on Energy and Power Syed Waseem Hussain and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri attended as chief guests.
Speaking on the occasion, MNA Syed Waseem Hussain said that the nation had celebrated the 78th independence day and the victory of “Maarka-e-Haq” with great zeal. He paid tribute to the Pakistan’s armed forces for their courage and bravery in defending the homeland, adding that just as the people had shown unity and determination against the enemy, similar collective efforts were needed to strengthen the country’s economy.
HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri congratulated the nation on the independence day and the “Maarka-e-Haq” victory, while highlighting HESCO’s customer-friendly initiatives, which included the establishment of a one-window customer service system, open hearing (khuli kachehri), customer care centers, a mobile application, provision of vehicles to operational subdivisions, replacement of faulty transformers and for the first time in HESCO’s history, the launch of a paid internship program.
He further said that eight feeders had been made load-shedding free including Memon Society, Defence, Shah Bukhari/Isra, board Stadium, Nauman Colony (Tando Adam), Scarp-I (Shahdadpur), Poli-I and Sanghar City-I.
The S.E Operations Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Liaison Officer Aamir Naveed Memon, executive engineers, sub-divisional officers and other HESCO officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, dra ..
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremon ..
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in ..
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, drainage43 seconds ago
-
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony45 seconds ago
-
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in Gaza46 seconds ago
-
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case48 seconds ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation inside Lahore Railw ..52 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s Experience for Moder ..1 hour ago
-
Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani: Pakistan’s Tech Visionary Transforming Lives1 hour ago
-
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free2 hours ago
-
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council2 hours ago
-
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation2 hours ago
-
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Ja ..2 hours ago