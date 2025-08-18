Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electronics Dealers Association organized a dignified ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s 78th independence day and “Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations.

Member of the National Assembly and Standing Committee on Energy and Power Syed Waseem Hussain and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Syed Waseem Hussain said that the nation had celebrated the 78th independence day and the victory of “Maarka-e-Haq” with great zeal. He paid tribute to the Pakistan’s armed forces for their courage and bravery in defending the homeland, adding that just as the people had shown unity and determination against the enemy, similar collective efforts were needed to strengthen the country’s economy.

HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri congratulated the nation on the independence day and the “Maarka-e-Haq” victory, while highlighting HESCO’s customer-friendly initiatives, which included the establishment of a one-window customer service system, open hearing (khuli kachehri), customer care centers, a mobile application, provision of vehicles to operational subdivisions, replacement of faulty transformers and for the first time in HESCO’s history, the launch of a paid internship program.

He further said that eight feeders had been made load-shedding free including Memon Society, Defence, Shah Bukhari/Isra, board Stadium, Nauman Colony (Tando Adam), Scarp-I (Shahdadpur), Poli-I and Sanghar City-I.

The S.E Operations Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Liaison Officer Aamir Naveed Memon, executive engineers, sub-divisional officers and other HESCO officials were also present on the occasion.