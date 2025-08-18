Open Menu

Electronics Dealers Association Organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony

The Hyderabad Electronics Dealers Association organized a dignified ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s 78th independence day and “Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electronics Dealers Association organized a dignified ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s 78th independence day and “Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations.

Member of the National Assembly and Standing Committee on Energy and Power Syed Waseem Hussain and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Syed Waseem Hussain said that the nation had celebrated the 78th independence day and the victory of “Maarka-e-Haq” with great zeal. He paid tribute to the Pakistan’s armed forces for their courage and bravery in defending the homeland, adding that just as the people had shown unity and determination against the enemy, similar collective efforts were needed to strengthen the country’s economy.

HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri congratulated the nation on the independence day and the “Maarka-e-Haq” victory, while highlighting HESCO’s customer-friendly initiatives, which included the establishment of a one-window customer service system, open hearing (khuli kachehri), customer care centers, a mobile application, provision of vehicles to operational subdivisions, replacement of faulty transformers and for the first time in HESCO’s history, the launch of a paid internship program.

He further said that eight feeders had been made load-shedding free including Memon Society, Defence, Shah Bukhari/Isra, board Stadium, Nauman Colony (Tando Adam), Scarp-I (Shahdadpur), Poli-I and Sanghar City-I.

The S.E Operations Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Liaison Officer Aamir Naveed Memon, executive engineers, sub-divisional officers and other HESCO officials were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egyp ..

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt

13 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt

28 minutes ago
 EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 202 ..

EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign

58 minutes ago
 MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payment ..

MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers

1 hour ago
 Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congre ..

Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..

1 hour ago
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah r ..

Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, dra ..

43 seconds ago
 Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independ ..

Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremon ..

45 seconds ago
 Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties ..

Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in ..

46 seconds ago
 Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi i ..

Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case

48 seconds ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation ..

52 seconds ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government De ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan