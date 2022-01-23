Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Rafique, Kamran, Shahbaz, Ramzan and Saleem andrecovered 2.560 kg hashish, 10 liters liquor and a gun from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.