Five passengers sustain injuries as van overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Five passengers sustained injuries as a Hiace van overturned here at Chowk Qureshi.

According to Rescue 1122, the speeding van, while overtaking an other van, overturned. As a result, five persons including two women namely Zahida Bibi, Aabida Bibi sustained injuries. The other three injured were identified as Naveed, Aqeel and Nazim. All the injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital.