Five persons injured in head-on collision on Bhakkar road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) At least five people were injured as a car collided head-on with a van on Bhakkar Road here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the head-on crash happened near Darya Khan Bridge when a car coming from Dera Ismail Khan City rammed into a van which was heading in the opposite direction.

As a result, five persons onboard were injured and they were shifted to a hospital by the medical teams of Rescue 1122 soon after provision of first medical aid.

The spokesman added that rescuers also set an example of honesty as they returned Rs 471655 cash, three mobile sets, documents and other belongings to the heirs of the victims.