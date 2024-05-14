Open Menu

Five Profiteers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Five profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Tuesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University road,Quenchi Morr,Lorri adda and found that shopkeepers namely--Ilyas,Azhar,Muhammad Nazeer,Arshad and Farooq were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

Related Topics

Road Price

Recent Stories

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

51 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

2 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

13 hours ago
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

13 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

13 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

14 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

14 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

14 hours ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan