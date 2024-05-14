Five Profiteers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Tuesday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University road,Quenchi Morr,Lorri adda and found that shopkeepers namely--Ilyas,Azhar,Muhammad Nazeer,Arshad and Farooq were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
