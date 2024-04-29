Flour Millers Asked To Give Suitable Price To Farmers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan said on Monday that all possible steps were being taken to ensure that farmers should get due return of their wheat yield from open market and asked flour mills to purchase wheat from farmers at a suitable price to lessen their difficulties
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan said on Monday that all possible steps were being taken to ensure that farmers should get due return of their wheat yield from open market and asked flour mills to purchase wheat from farmers at a suitable price to lessen their difficulties.
Presiding over a meeting with Flour Mills Owners Association, ADCR said that wheat was an important food crop for being the traditional first choice food and farmers make an industrious effort to grow it. He asked flour millers to keep in mind the importance of this food crop and offer such a suitable price that can bring profits to farmers.
The Flour Mills Owners Association delegation comprising Sheikh Muhammad Hussain and others promised to give suitable price to farmers on purchase of wheat.
Assistant Food Controller Asad Mehdi, and others were present.
APP/hbh/ifi
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 2913 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor13 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202416 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 116 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers16 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities14 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers14 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad14 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents14 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate22 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard18 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday18 minutes ago