Flour Millers Asked To Give Suitable Price To Farmers

Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan said on Monday that all possible steps were being taken to ensure that farmers should get due return of their wheat yield from open market and asked flour mills to purchase wheat from farmers at a suitable price to lessen their difficulties

Presiding over a meeting with Flour Mills Owners Association, ADCR said that wheat was an important food crop for being the traditional first choice food and farmers make an industrious effort to grow it. He asked flour millers to keep in mind the importance of this food crop and offer such a suitable price that can bring profits to farmers.

The Flour Mills Owners Association delegation comprising Sheikh Muhammad Hussain and others promised to give suitable price to farmers on purchase of wheat.

Assistant Food Controller Asad Mehdi, and others were present.

