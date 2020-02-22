Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday visited his constituency NA-156 by motorcycle without protocol and met the people to get information about their problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday visited his constituency NA-156 by motorcycle without protocol and met the people to get information about their problems.

Foreign Minister visited Mohalla Ghareebabad, located in Union Council 52 and discussed local problems with masses.

The novel mass contact move of the foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood was highly appreciated by the peoples.

The citizens welcomed Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and chanted slogan in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The foreign minister used to spend every Saturday and Sunday, regularly, in his constituency with an aim to resolve problems of the people.

He also met traders in Gulshan Market. The traders apprised Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi about their problems.

The foreign minister assured them that their concerns would be resolved on priority.

He stated that role of traders was vital for development of the country.