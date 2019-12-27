Food Teams seal 2 units, imposes fine Rs 47,000

Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs. 47,000 collective fine to 15 food units and sealed another 2 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs. 47,000 collective fine to 15 food units and sealed another 2 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities on Friday said that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels, Ice Factories and others food shops around the division and imposed collective fine Rs.

47,000 to Waheed Chicken, Imran Chicken Shop, Ejaz Beef Shop, Feroz Meat Shop, Hassan Sweet and Bakers, Khatak Hotel, Al- Ramzan, Al- Masoom Milk and Sohn Halva and others.

Food safety team has also sealed two units over producing sub-standard pickle and Ice respectively and seized over 21 Kilograms unhygienic pickles.