Football League Tournament organized to promote young talent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Associates, in its successive initiatives and efforts to promote sports activities for the public and community, keep providing exciting opportunities like thrilling matches and games.

Associates have always inspired and encouraged organizations and communities in conducting sport-related activities across the country. Sports in a variety of ways are an essential part of the core of the business. Every year sportsmen and teams sponsored or owned by AAA Associates participate in multiple sports events. One such event was held last week in which AAA Associates' football team FC AAA took part.

To encourage the local football teams, a tournament was held in Total Football Ayub Park Rawalpindi, in which the top 12 teams of the twin cities participated.

The tournament was divided into various matches among League A and League B teams. The top six teams of the "A" league included FC AAA, Team Eighteen, Troll FC, Red Devils Garrison FC and Smurfs Fc. While top 6 teams of the "B" league were Islamabad Wolves, Croods FC, Smurfs Jr, Jinnah Fc, AL-Hamra FC and FC TK. FC AAA exhibited their top game in the group matches and defeated their opponents Troll FC and AL-Hamra FC with 4-1 and 8-0 goals respectively.

Keeping the winning streak FC AAA won the quarterfinals against Jinnah FC by scoring 5 goals while Jinnah FC failed to score any goals. In the semi-finals, FC AAA again emerged victorious by defeating Smurfs FC with 7 goals against 2.

The final was fought between the two harsh rivals of the twin cities FC AAA and team Eighteen. Both teams manage to score one goal each during the match timings. The excitement of this nail-biting match extended as the winner had to be decided by penalties. After a thrilling round of penalties, FC AAA defeated team Eighteen by 5 against 4 and lifted the trophy.

FC AAA maintained its winning run in the twin cities throughout the tournament and is looking forward to exhibiting its capabilities on even bigger platforms in the coming future.

Chairman AAA Associates, Shaikh Fawad Bashir and MD AAA Associates, Lt. Col (R) Shahzad Ali Kiani, communicated their exhilaration and fulfilment in taking actions that restate their commitment to supporting sports. Both of them congratulated the winning team and encouraged all the participating teams for their contribution to the thrill and jubilance of the event and for making it a success, these occasions bring balance and positivity to society.