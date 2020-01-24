UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Terms UK's Change In Travel Advisory Encouraging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:36 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday termed the change in travel advice by the United Kingdom encouraging and said the credit of this achievement went to the nation and armed forces of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday termed the change in travel advice by the United Kingdom encouraging and said the credit of this achievement went to the nation and armed forces of Pakistan.

In a statement, the foreign minister said he was glad to listen about it and added that he had also talked with the United Kingdom foreign minister in that regard. The foreign minister said Pakistan had also talked with the US President Donald Trump in that regard.

He said Pakistan was also talking with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Malaysia about tourism and hoped the three countries would help Pakistan in promotion of tourism.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also talked with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman about Saudi Arab's investment in tourism sector of Pakistan.

The foreign minister said if Pakistan's case was taken on merit in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) upcoming meeting in Paris then it would be out of the grey list of the watch dog.

In a twitter message, the foreign minister said Pakistan was the land of peace and progress with incredible natural beauty, warmth and hospitality.

He said this change in travel advice was encouraging, the first major update to the UK's travel advisory to Pakistan since 2015.

The foreign minister said this would further strengthen Pak-UK relations. "Welcome to Pakistan," the foreign minister said.

