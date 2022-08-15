UrduPoint.com

Forest Dept Continues Diamond Jubilee Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Forest dept continues diamond jubilee tree plantation drive

The Punjab Forest Department is observing the diamond jubilee tree plantation drive in the province and in this connection various festivals are being arranged in all districts

Chief Conservative Officer (CCO) Qazi Khalid planted a tree under the drive, according to a handout issued here on Monday. The CCO lauded the services of forest guards for taking care of trees for keeping environment better. He said it was a responsibility of everyone to contribute to environment friendly activities.

He urged people to actively participate in the drive and plant trees so that a healthy environment could be created in the country.

Qazi Khalid said that the Forest Department was actively taking part in tree plantation drive along with the youth. He said that importance of tree plantation and necessary training was being given to the students of schools. He said that the new generation was taking keen interest in tree plantation which was a good omen.

He expressed hope that with the cooperation of youth, the Forest Department would soon achieve ten billion tree programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

