UrduPoint.com

Four Booked Over Presence Of Dengue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Four booked over presence of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people were booked over presence of dengue larvae at their business places, here on Thursday.

According to the Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae at Al-Hassan brothers sand brokers shop near lorry adda, Autocare Motor workshop, Arooj petroleum Shahpur and Maher nursery.

The owners were identified as Ansar Ali, Nadir Ali, Imran Bashir and Arooj Elahi.

Cases were registered against the owners at the police stations concerned, he added.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Business Shahpur

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

14 seconds ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

39 seconds ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writi ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

42 seconds ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.