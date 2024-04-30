- Home
Four criminals arrested in firing encounter, injured CIA cop, three criminals hospitalized
Four Criminals Arrested In Firing Encounter, Injured CIA Cop, Three Criminals Hospitalized
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A police team arrested four alleged criminals and hospitalized three of them with a CIA constable in injured condition here Tuesday, just a few days after they had allegedly kidnapped and tortured a police head constable during a dacoity attempt, police spokesman said.
According to details, a police team from PS Model town accompanying CIA Incharge was present at Pul-100/eb in the precincts of PS Sheikh Faazil on Tuesday in line with its operations for arrests of accused involved in kidnapping and torture of a police head constable Ghulam Raza Dogar during a dacoity occurred on Apr 27, 2024.
In the meantime, police spotted a dubious silver colour Wagnor with black paper coating and four persons aboard.
They signalled the car to stop but accused sped it away. However, after sometime, the car stopped, four armed men came out and started firing straight at the police team causing injuries to constable Mahar Bilal. Police also returned the fire in self defence and were able to arrest all the four accused, three of them in injured condition.
All the four injured including the alleged criminals Imran Ali, Shahbaz and Javed and constable Bilal were rushed to THQ hospital Burewala where they are undergoing necessary treatment.
The fourth accused identified as Muhammad Afzal was arrested unhurt from the spot.
Police said, they have registered case and started investigations.
