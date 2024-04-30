Open Menu

Four Criminals Arrested In Firing Encounter, Injured CIA Cop, Three Criminals Hospitalized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Four criminals arrested in firing encounter, injured CIA cop, three criminals hospitalized

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A police team arrested four alleged criminals and hospitalized three of them with a CIA constable in injured condition here Tuesday, just a few days after they had allegedly kidnapped and tortured a police head constable during a dacoity attempt, police spokesman said.

According to details, a police team from PS Model town accompanying CIA Incharge was present at Pul-100/eb in the precincts of PS Sheikh Faazil on Tuesday in line with its operations for arrests of accused involved in kidnapping and torture of a police head constable Ghulam Raza Dogar during a dacoity occurred on Apr 27, 2024.

In the meantime, police spotted a dubious silver colour Wagnor with black paper coating and four persons aboard.

They signalled the car to stop but accused sped it away. However, after sometime, the car stopped, four armed men came out and started firing straight at the police team causing injuries to constable Mahar Bilal. Police also returned the fire in self defence and were able to arrest all the four accused, three of them in injured condition.

All the four injured including the alleged criminals Imran Ali, Shahbaz and Javed and constable Bilal were rushed to THQ hospital Burewala where they are undergoing necessary treatment.

The fourth accused identified as Muhammad Afzal was arrested unhurt from the spot.

Police said, they have registered case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Kidnapping CIA Car Burewala Criminals Silver All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

43 minutes ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

47 minutes ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

2 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan