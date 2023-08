(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :District police claimed to have arrested four persons with narcotics and liquor.

Police arrested Owais with 10 liters of liquor during patrolling on Railway Road area while Kotli Loharan police detained Farooq with 1.540kg hashish and Saddar Pasrur police detained Abdullah with 5 liters of liquor and Afzal with 5 liters of liquor.