Four including three security men martyred in N Waziristan suicide attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Four people including two security personnel and a policeman were martyred and two injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Liaquat checkpoint in Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner of the tribal district and police told media persons that the suicide attack took place during routine checking.

The martyred included two security personnel, one policeman and a civilian.

The DC said bodies and the injured had been shifted to Miranshah hospital while security forces had cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

The injured included Hawaldar Manzoor and policeman, Shakir.

Prior to the successful operations conducted by the armed forces, North Waziristan was known as a stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group.