UrduPoint.com

Four Including Three Security Men Martyred In N Waziristan Suicide Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Four including three security men martyred in N Waziristan suicide attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Four people including two security personnel and a policeman were martyred and two injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Liaquat checkpoint in Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner of the tribal district and police told media persons that the suicide attack took place during routine checking.

The martyred included two security personnel, one policeman and a civilian.

The DC said bodies and the injured had been shifted to Miranshah hospital while security forces had cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

The injured included Hawaldar Manzoor and policeman, Shakir.

Prior to the successful operations conducted by the armed forces, North Waziristan was known as a stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Suicide Attack North Waziristan Police Suicide Miranshah Media

Recent Stories

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

21 minutes ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

2 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.