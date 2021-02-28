Four more Covid-19 positive case surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :About 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19049 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 582155 people were screened for the virus till Feb 28 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 18749 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.