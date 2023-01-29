Four nabbed for decanting LPG illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four accused for illegally decanting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into cylinders here on Sunday. According to a police spokesperson, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were recovered during a crackdown.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Yasir and Imran.

Similarly, Dhamyal police nabbed Ghafoor Rahim and Junaid and recovered gas cylinders and other equipment from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that that action will be continued against the law-breaking elements.