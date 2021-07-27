Fourth Polio campaign to start from Aug 2

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding this year's fourth anti-polio campaign starting from Aug 2 and would continue till Aug 6.

He directed the authorities concerned to focus the targets set for the forthcoming polio campaign and special steps should be taken to ensure that the anti-polio campaign is not affected in any way due to the ongoing anti-dengue and corona campaigns.

He said that the purpose of the campaign would be to protect the children up to five years of age through anti-polio drops and to increase their immunity. Authorities concerned must ensure that no child under five years age should be left unattended as the child who could not be administered anti-polio drops, not only could become infected with the virus, but also pose a risk to others.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani, Area Coordinator, World Health Organization Dr Hina, Focal person, Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain and officers of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

DC further said that while carrying out the anti-polio campaign as a national duty, all-out efforts should be made to make it a success.

He said that every official should play its active role in making polio free Pakistan. He directed that special attention should be given to remote areas and traveling children.

In addition to ensuring special training of the teams, the parents should also be involved in this campaign through awareness sessions and should be made aware of the fact that their slight carelessness can be a lifelong illness for their child.