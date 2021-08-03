'FPCCI stands with Kashmiris'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo , on behalf of the apex trade body of the country, has expressed unflinching support and solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been suffering the worst human rights violations after annexation of this internationally recognized disputed territory by India.

" Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are under an unprecedented horrific and inhuman siege in the history of the mankind for long period of 730 days now," he remarked in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Maggo said the world should come forth effectively to stop illegitimate relocation and resettlement in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir aimed at changing the very demographics of the region.

FPCCI would passionately commemorate " Youm-e-Istehsal" to create awareness and make the voice of Kashmiris heard loud and clear domestically and internationally.